For Akhilesh Yadav, 'Topi' is Important, for BJP, It’s 'Roti': Anurag Thakur at News18 Chaupal

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that ‘topi’ (cap) is important for the former CM but for BJP, it is ‘roti’ (bread) as he highlighted Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana among other schemes that have benefited minorities in the state that will witness a high-octane election in 2022.

Stressing that UP’s economy is the second largest in the country, after Maharashtra, Thakur at New18 Chaupal said the BJP government has ensured that minorities are part of the development. “Akhilesh Yadav and BSP (Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party) do politics over minority. Our goal is development for everyone… Our philosophy is ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas’ (everybody’s development, trust and effort).”

During the rule of Samajwadi Party and BSP governments, electricity wires were used for drying clothes, now they are used for supplying power to everyone, said Thakur, once again targeting the opposition parties over the poor infrastructure in the state during their tenures. “We have done work in UP, opposition alliance will not against us in the assembly election,” the minister said.

He also said people vote above caste and religion, and nobody is punished due to their caste or religion. “If anyone is punished, it is after his act against the society.”

While underlining Modi government’s resolve to bring the country back on track after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last March, Thakur said. “‘Achhe Din’ (good days) are for the country as our country has recovered from Covid pandemic and we have vaccinated more than one billion people under the able guideline of PM Modi.”

With the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which also saw the suspension of 12 MPs for their unruly behaviour during the last session, Thakur said they did “cross their limit” and did not act as “respectable members”. “Why are they unable to digest PM’s decision? We are always ready for a discussion in Parliament. Indiscipline in Parliament is unaccepted.”

After the passage of bill on the repeal of three farm laws, Thakur said people have a right to protest and the government immensely tried to explain the law to the farmers but failed. “PM Modi is working for farmers,” he pointed out.

Thakur also took a swipe at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was in the maelstrom of an “attractive” controversy after posting a picture on Twitter with six women MPs with a caption, “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work?” Thakur said, “They could devote the same time on debates and discussions in Parliament but it seems that their priority is different.”

On the revocation of special status to J&K in 2019, Thakur said that Article 370 was “gone forever and will never come back”. He also stressed that PoK is an integral part of India.

