For an Entire Year, Only 50 Guests Can Attend Weddings in Kerala as Govt Enforces Covid-19 Rules Till 2021

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Sunday issued additional notification related to Covid-19, which will be in place for a year.

The regulations that will be in place for the next one year includes no mass gathering, social distancing to be followed at all times, wearing mask in public places. For marriages, not more than 50 people will be allowed, for funeral not more than 20; processions, dharna can all take place only with prior written permission of authorities and not more that 10 people can participate.

These additional regulations were added to the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 in force from March 27. The additional regulations are added to Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 by the Government of Kerala.

The regulations one need to follow to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 are:

(a)Wearing of Mask/Face Cover: All persons shall cover their mouth and nose with the mask/face cover in all public places, work places, any place where public have access, all kinds of vehicles and during transport.

(b) Social Distancing: All persons shall maintain a social distance of six feet between person-to-person in all public places and functions.

(c) Marriage Function: In all marriage ceremonies and any functions thereafter the maximum number of participants at a time shall not exceed fifty persons. All persons in such ceremonies/functions shall use sanitizer, wear face cover/mask and shall keep a social distance of Six feet between them. Organizers of the marriage or functions shall provide sanitizer for the use Of the participants.

(d) Funeral Functions: In funeral functions the maximum participants at a time Shall not exceed twenty persons and all of them shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and also keep a social distance of six feet between them. In the case of COVID suspected death the standing Instructions issued by Government of India and State Government shall be complied.

(e) Social Gathering: No manner of social gathering including get together, Processions, dharna, congregation, demonstration etc., shall be conducted without the written Permission of the concerned authority. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall



not exceed ten persons. The persons participating in such gathering shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and observe a social distance of six feet between them.

(f) Shops and commercial establishments: In shops and all other commercial establishments the maximum number of persons/customers permitted at a time shall not exceed twenty depending on the size of the room to keep social distancing of six feet between persons.



All the persons and customers in the shop shall wear face cover/mask and shall observe a social distancing of six feet between them. Owner of the shop shall provide sanitizer for the use of Customers.

(g) Prohibition of spitting in public places: No person shall spit in public places, road or footpath.

(h) Registration in 'Covid-19 Jagratha e-platform': All persons intend to visit Kerala from other States/Union Territories and from any other country shall furnish the details as Prescribed in the web enabled 'Covid-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other Covid-19 combating measures to minimize the Potential of spread of the epidemic.

(i) Inter-State stage carriage road transport: The regular operation of Inter-State Stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain.

The notification said that the District Collectors shall ensure due compliance of the regulations. Whoever contravenes any of these regulations shall be punishable under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, it read.