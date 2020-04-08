Take the pledge to vote

For Assam, 'Gamusa' Face Masks are The Most Convenient Face Covers to Fight Coronavirus

The handwoven cotton towels are now turning out to be the most convenient and acceptable face cover for people in the state.

Tulika Devi | CNN-News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
For Assam, 'Gamusa' Face Masks are The Most Convenient Face Covers to Fight Coronavirus
A face mask made from the Assamese 'Gamusa'.

Guwahati: This Bohag Bihu, the Assamase 'Gamusa' (towel) has become the in-vogue mask to fight the coronavirus pandemic. For every Assamese, the 'Gamusa' is a symbol of identity and existence. These handwoven cotton towels are now turning out to be the most convenient and acceptable face cover for people in the state.

Phanidra Pradhan from Gahpur has prepared many such 'Gamusa' face covers and sold them to people in his locality at a very nominal rate. "It is cheap and one can relate to it, so they are in demand," he said. "After the face cover is ready, we wash it with Dettol water to ensure it is safe for personal use."

The 37-year-old artisan said he has received several orders after his product got popular on social media.

Kajol, a tailor from Kauli Market in Baksa district's Tamulpur, has also received orders for the masks, saying. "These are easy to wash and the bright face covers are very much in demand."

While a few artisans have turned the article of clothing into a face cover, the 'Gamusa' is easily available in every Assamese household and it is not difficult to make a face cover out of it. 'The Gamusa face cover is easy to make and one can simply cut it in a proper size, putting the flowery portion outside and tying it with rubber bands on both sides," said housewife Juri Borah.

In Bohag Bihu, it is a customary tradition of gifting the 'Gamusa' or 'Bihuwan' to loved ones and it is already seen as a potential popular gift this year.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

