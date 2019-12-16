'Lack of Popular Majority...': As Citizenship Debate Rages, Pranab Mukherjee's Message on Democracy
Former President Pranab Mukherjee noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party.
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday pitched for raising the number of Lok Sabha constituencies to 1,000 from the existing 543 and for a corresponding increase in Rajya Sabha's strength, arguing that India has a "disproportionately large size" of electorate for elected representatives.
Delivering the second Atal Vihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by India Foundation here, he said the last time the strength of Lok Sabha was revised was in 1977 which, he noted, was based on the 1971 census that put the total population at 55 crore.
The population since then has more than doubled, and there is a "strong case" to remove the freeze in the delimitation exercise. It should be ideally increased to 1,000, he added.
"A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable Government.The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian Government.That is the message & essence of our Parliamentary Democracy."Delivered the 2nd #AtalBihariVajpayee Memorial Lecture today. pic.twitter.com/qUfqZmyecx— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) December 16, 2019
On the occasion, he also hailed Vajpayee as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along and noted that people may have given strong majorities to different parties since 1952 but over 50 per cent of them have never voted for one party.
"A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
