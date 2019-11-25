Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

For Every New A320neo, Ground an Old Plane with Unmodified Engines, DGCA Tells IndiGo

Efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified engines on A320neo aircraft, according to the DGCA's instructions, do not instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
For Every New A320neo, Ground an Old Plane with Unmodified Engines, DGCA Tells IndiGo
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday instructed IndiGo to ensure that it grounds an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for ever new A320neo plane added to its fleet.

"Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet, shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded... the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded," said a senior DGCA official.

Efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo family aircraft by January 31 next year, according to the DGCA's instructions, do not "instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task", the official noted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram