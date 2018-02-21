For 'Frock' Sake: 'Assamese Actors Wear All Kinds of Dresses', Says Govt, Defends Priyanka Chopra

This has to stop! Children should be able to go to school and come back home alive. Heartbroken. 💔#stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/Xi2EvZn2Gd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 15, 2018

For ‘frock’ sake, it’s now the turn of “sanskari” Congress leaders in Assam to police over what Priyanka Chopra should wear as the state tourism ambassador.Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi had recently criticised Priyanka’s dress, calling it “revealing” and against the traditional honour of the Assamese society. Kurmi said she should have been dressed in the Mekhela Chador instead.Interestingly, the Congress called the attire "a frock".Jayanta Malla Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), said that Priyanka had worn various dresses for the promotional campaign, including the traditional Muga Mekhela Chador. Taking a dig at the Congress, Baruah said that Assamese films have witnessed actresses wearing all kinds of dresses.“What the Congress is saying only shows their mindset towards women. What Priyanka is wearing is not indecent. In fact, she is taking our tradition to the global platform by donning the Jaapi (traditional headgear). I wish the Opposition concentrated on important issues of Assam,” said Baruah.Priyanka is seen wearing an ochre-colored dress with a front bow for a picture in the newly launched ‘Awesome Assam’ tourism calendar.Congress has demanded that Priyanka Chopra should be removed as the state’s Brand Ambassador.This isn’t the first time that Priyanka Chopra has come under attack for her dress sense. Last year, the actor was trolled for sporting a tricolour scarf on the occasion of India’s 70th Independence Day.The Quantico star was also trolled for the dress she wore while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin in May, 2017.Priyanka, however, has more to concentrate upon – on February 16, the actor tweeted her concern for children citing the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Florida.