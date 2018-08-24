GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
For Kerala, Now Pakistan PM Imran Khan Offers to Provide Any 'Humanitarian Assistance'

Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 12:01 AM IST
File photo of Imran Khan.
Islamabad: Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan stands ready to provide any humanitarian assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala as he sent best wishes to those affected by the devastating deluge.

Incessant rains have claimed over 230 lives in Kerala since August 8. At least 10.10 lakh people are still lodged in camps. Khan, who took the oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister last week, took to Twitter to express his support to the people of Kerala.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," Khan said in a tweet.

A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh).

