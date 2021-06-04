For Marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, Covid Vaccination Certificates of Bride-Groom a Must

After the Madhya Pradesh government eased the Covid-induced lockdown and allowed weddings to take place in the state, the administration in Balaghat’s Waraseoni has issued an order that couples will have to produce their vaccination certificates for seeking permission for the wedding.

The decision has caused a stir in the region, where residents have objected to it, demanding the order be rescinded.

The order, issued by sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh, mentions five requisite documents needed for getting permission for the marriage. The vaccination certificates of the bride and the groom and their parents are a must.

The administration has maintained that the purpose behind the order is to promote vaccination.

On May 31, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced extension of ‘Corona curfew’ till June 15 and issued a set of relaxations which will come into effect from June 1. He also appealed people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to ward off possible third wave of Covid-19 infection.

“We are not lifting ‘Corona curfew’ which will remain in force till June 15 but we are offering certain relaxations to keep things on economic front moving," said the Chief Minister while addressing the state.

Madhya Pradesh will be under absolute lockdown from Friday 10pm to Monday 6am every week, while night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6am on remaining days.

The positivity rate has shrunk to 1.6 per cent and recovery rate has surged to over 96 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, he informed.

Last week, few district administrations in Madhya Pradesh had decided to declare marriages being conducted secretly as null and void. The couples will also not be issued marriage certificates for flouting lockdown rules.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government had banned weddings in May in the wake of rapid spread of Covid-19 cases, but marriages continued to take place. In less than a month, at least 30 people were booked.

