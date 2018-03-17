Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on range of issues in the News18 Rising India Summit on Friday.Armed with a series of slides, Modi gave a presentation on what thought ’Rising India’ meant.To him, the theme could not be restricted to a narrow focus. He said it had to have broader contextModi felt that Rising India implies the rise of self-respect among the people of India. It reflected in the rise of the country globally. "For me, rising India means the rise of 1.25 billion Indians," he said.He said that today people believe that India can leave its weaknesses behind, and march forward. He said this belief is the foundation of Rising India. He said that today, the whole world is acknowledging India's rise. He said India is giving a new direction, not just to its own development, but also to development of the whole world. He said India is leading the solar revolution today, as demonstrated by the recently held Conference of the International Solar Alliance. He said that at international platforms, such as G-20 and United Nations, India has raised issues which affect the entire world, such as terrorism, black money and corruption.The Prime Minister said that on the economic front, in the last three to four years, India has lent strength to global economic growth as well. He said the country is performing well on all macro-economic parameters. He said rating agencies are revising India's ratings upwards.While taking care of economic growth, Modi said that the government was also working with a holistic approach keeping in mind the aspirations of the poor, lower-middle and middle classes. He said that the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has become an effective means to empower youth and women.Modi said that while in common perception, governments lead development and change and citizens follow, in India the trend has been reversed in the last four years. Now citizens lead, and the government follows, he added. This is particularly seen in healthcare, where Swacch Bharat and immunisation have turned into mass movements.He said the Government is focusing on four pillars in health: preventive health, affordable healthcare, supply side interventions and mission mode intervention.On preventive healthcare, the Prime Minister said that there are toilets in 13 crore houses today, compared with 6.5 crore houses in 2014. He said sanitation coverage has risen from about 38 percent, to about 80 percent.He mentioned the Wellness Centres announced in the recent Union Budget. He also spoke about immunization.The Prime Minister said more than 3000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established across the country, where more than 800 medicines are available at low rates. He said the prices of stents and knee implants have also been regulated.He said the Ayushman Bharat scheme would offer health insurance to nearly 10 crore families.On the power sector, he emphasized the importance of breaking silos, and finding solutions. He said the Power Ministry, Renewable Energy Ministry and Coal Ministry are now working as one unit. He said that India is moving from power shortage to power surplus, and from network failure to net exporter.Modi particularly talked about the government working with the mantra of ‘Act East And Act Fast For India’s East.’ He said, this includes not just the Northeast, but also eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha and.He gave examples of the gas cracker project in Assam; revival of fertilizer plants in Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri; the Jagdishpur Haldia gas pipeline; and the Dhola Sadia bridge, to show how emphasis is being given to kick starting projects in the region. He said 12 new airports are being constructed in eastern India.The Prime Minister said that out of the 18,000 villages that had been left unelectrified, about 13,000 were in eastern India, and 5000 in the North-East. He said soon, the target of electrifying these villages will be accomplished. He said the Saubhagya Yojana would provide an electricity connection to each home. He said this march of eastern India, from isolation, to integration, would give strength to "Rising India."He said that with the collective willpower of the people, even the impossible can be accomplished. He said, today, this collective willpower, is working to accomplish the resolve of New India.