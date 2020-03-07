New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday turned emotional when a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary broke down while narrating the challenges she faced in life after a paralysis.

PM Modi was interacting with a Dehradun-based woman named Deepa Shah via video conferencing on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' when she shared how difficult it was to buy affordable treatment for paralysis. Suddenly, she burst into tears.

“I had a paralytic attack in 2011. I was not able to speak. I was admitted in the hospital and the medicines were too expensive… then I received medicines via Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana. Earlier, I used to get my medicines at the cost of Rs 5,000 but through the scheme, now I get my medicines at Rs 1,500. This is how I save Rs 2,000-3,000 which I use to buy fruits for me and other things,” she narrated.

“Modi ji, I have not seen God but for me you are an incarnation of God. I am so thankful to you. The Chief Minister also helped me. The doctors had lost all hope and said I couldn’t live. Not only did I live, my costs also went down due to generic medicines. Modi ji, you are a God-like figure to me. I am very, very thankful to you,” the woman said while crying.

The camera then pans to an emotional Modi, who in a choked voice lauds the woman's courage.

The Centre celebrates March 7 as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' across India for creating awareness and providing impetus on the use of generic medicines.

Janaushadhi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6,200 outlets in 700 districts. This scheme provides a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.