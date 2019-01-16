English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'For Mehbooba, Afzal Guru Was a Marytr': Shiv Sena Targets BJP Over Previous Alliance Amid JNU Row
The party in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' asked that the ruling BJP refrain from taking political mileage from the sedition case against the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that the BJP has no moral right to criticise student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been charged with sedition, after teaming up with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP was part of the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir but pulled out of the coalition last year.
“The BJP committed the biggest sin of aligning with Mehbooba Mufti, who considers Afzal Guru a freedom fighter and a martyr,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The party also added that the ruling BJP should refrain from taking political mileage from the sedition case against the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union.
The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a charge sheet in a court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus in February 2016.
If the allegations against him are not true, they will not stand in court, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.
