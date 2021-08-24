For Mumbai Mayor, Sonu Sood's Name in Congress' Strategy Document

The Mumbai Congress is already in preparation mode ahead of the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The party has prepared a 25-page draft strategy document that says it should declare a mayoral candidate in advance. The report says that the party should declare personalities like Riteish Deshmukh, actor and son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman or actor Sonu Sood as its mayoral candidate.

None of the mentioned personalities is currently a member of the party. While Riteish Deshmukh has a political background, he has, for now, maintained a distance from politics. Sonu Sood, though, has been in news for extending all the help to people in distress as the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India. Milind Soman is a fitness role model for many and a yesteryear TV star.

Mumbai Congress Secretary Ganesh Yadav has prepared the 25-page strategy document which is yet to be presented before the party leaders and AICC Maharashtra Secretary in charge H K Patil.

According to Ganesh Yadav, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap will discuss the document with senior party leaders. The document stated that the mayoral candidate should be a non-political personality and must have a good following among the youth. The document also suggests that as a part of an image-building exercise, the party give a few tickets to start-up owners, young professionals, and social activists.

In Maharashtra, Congress is a coalition partner in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government besides NCP and Shiv Sena. Talking about the party’s position in the state, the report said, “Our positions on issues need to be concrete so that we can communicate the same to people effectively. This has to be done immediately so that it can be seen in the decisions we take in the BMC. Currently, there is no Congress in the BMC house because of this confusion.”

As per the strategy document, if Congress decides to contest individually, the party needs to announce candidates on 147 seats where it has no corporates. It further suggests that Congress announce candidates in areas where senior leaders’ interests are not affected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here