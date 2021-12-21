For New Year's, Christmas Parties in Mumbai, You Need to Follow These Covid Rules | BMC's Fresh Guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh, stringent orders for public celebrations in Mumbai in view of New Year and Christmas. The new orders make it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited.

In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated. On the other hand, only 25 per cent capacity with the same distancing norm will be permitted in open spaces.

The new rules came hours after Union health ministry said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India. Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

(details awaited)

