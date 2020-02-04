Take the pledge to vote

'For Now, No Plans of Pan-India NRC': Home Ministry's First Official Confirmation in Parliament

On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass have categorically said that nationwide NRC has not been discussed by the Centre.

Arunima | CNN-News18

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
'For Now, No Plans of Pan-India NRC': Home Ministry's First Official Confirmation in Parliament
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: In its first official confirmation, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that the Centre has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Citizens at national level.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian citizens (NRIC) at the national level," the Union home minitry said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass have said that nationwide NRC has not been discussed by the Centre. Despite the clarification, the West Bengal BJP had earlier this year, released a booklet that claimed after implementation of the CAA, the Register of Citizens will be in the pipeline.

In Assam, the NRC updation exercise was designed to filter out a specific set of non-citizens, or "illegal immigrants", from the total resident pool. In line with the Assam Accord (1985) and Section 6A of the Citizenship Act 1955, the process was aimed at effectively denationalising everyone who came to Assam from Bangladesh after the midnight of 24 March 1971 — the day East Pakistan became Bangladesh. This was done through a rigorous yet torturous document-based application process.

