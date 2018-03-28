English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
For Over a Year, Six Men Were Working at Rashtrapati Bhavan With Fake Degrees
The six accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, Dipak Kushwaha, Dilip Kumar Meena, Pushpendra Kumar Meena, Jitendra Meena and Surendra Kumar Meena, all of whom are residents of Rajasthan.
File photo of Mughal gardens surrounding Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: In a major security breach, the President’s secretariat has found that six employees working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for over a year had been selected for the job based on fake degrees.
Rubina Chauhan, the undersecretary filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered. “We are examining the allegations. Further probe in the matter is on," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district and Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma.
According to officials, the six had started working at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as gardeners in February last year. The fraud was detected on Monday and a case was filed on Tuesday. The case has led to concerns over the checks and balances in place for hiring staff for the President of India.

After police registered an FIR of cheating and impersonation at the South Avenue police station, they were detained for questioning.
"We had issued a circular of vacancy of grade 3 employees in January 2017 for direct employment. The recruitment was online-based. After receiving information about the fake degrees and certificates of the six employees from their respective agencies, we have terminated their services and relieved them," said Rubina Chauhan.
