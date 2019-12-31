For Peaceful Celebrations: Cops Step up Security in Bengaluru to Enable Revellers to Usher in Safe New Year

Bengaluru: Not taking chances with unruly revellers and anti-social elements, the Karnataka government has directed the city police to step-up security for a safe New Year Eve (NYE) bash, an official said on Tuesday.

"On the state government's advice, security across the city has been tightened with additional police personnel in the city and upscale suburbs to enable revellers usher in the New Year safely and deal sternly with trouble makers," said a state home department officiale.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the city on Thursday on a two-day visit and the five-day Indian Science Congress (ISC) 2020 commencing in the city from Friday, protests, rallies and sit-ins have been banned in public places during the week for safety and security.

"Safe and peaceful celebration of NYE will be allowed in the central business district and upmarket places across the city but stringent action will be taken against those revellers disrupting the event and causing law and order problem," asserted the official.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the security arrangements in the city and Tumkur with top police officers, including state Director-General of Police (DGP) Neelamani Raju, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) for law and order across the state Amar Kumar Pandey and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

In view of the ongoing pro and anti-protests on the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) by many social and political organisations, including college and university students during the last fortnight, the BJP government has ordered the police to maintain heightened vigil against miscreants and habitual offenders who take advantage of situation and create law and order problem.

"The police also banned driving or riding on flyovers and elevated roads from 9pm to 6am on Wednesday to avoid drunken driving and mishaps," reiterated the official.

The police also banned from 4pm on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday all vehicles, including buses, cars and two-wheelers from driving atop to Nandi Hills near Devanahalli airport on the city's northern outskirts and Chamundi Hills near Mysyru to prevent mishaps in the ghat section and avoid drunken driving by rogue revellers.

"Vehicular traffic and parking of cars and two-wheelers will not be allowed on the hilly roads to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order on the NYE from tonight to tomorrow morning," added the official.

The ban applies to all tourists visiting the hills, including Uttarahalli and Devanallli near Bengaluru and Lalitmahal in Mysuru.

Besides heavy police deployment, closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) and drones are being installed in the city's central business district, especially on MG Road and Brigade Road to monitor thousands of revellers ushering the New Year (2020) peacefully and happily.

"Traffic will be regulated and parking of vehicles, including two-wheelers will be banned on the main streets in the city centre from 8pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1 to prevent jams and ensure better vehicular movement," city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a statement here.

Rao also advised girls and women to be vigilant and ensure their safety if going out alone or in groups to celebrate the New Year eve in public places or at parties.

Restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars, however, have been allowed to remain open an extra hour till 2am on Wednesday for the New Year celebrations across the city.

