For Peaceful Muharram, Red Card Warnings Issued to 740 'Troublemakers' in West UP’s Sambhal

In a bid to ensure peaceful Muharram, the police here has issued "red card" notices to 740 identified persons, who could disturb communal amity in the western UP district, a senior police official said Wednesday."Red card notices pertaining to peaceful Muharram has been issued for the first time to 740 persons suspected to be troublemakers," Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told PTI.The 'red card' carries dos and don'ts during the processions and attached to the cards are sheets that carry information on criminal charges that can been invoked against those who violate the instructions and the quantum of sentence under the charges, police said.Prasad said of the 11 police stations in the district the highest number of red cards were issued to 430 persons under Asmaoli police station, followed by 105 under Hayatnagar."No red card was issued in five police station areas - Bahjoi, Baniather, Kudhfatehgarh, Rajpura and Gunnaur," he said and added that in Chandausi police station area, red card notices were issued to 15 persons.Eighty such notices have been issued each in Sambhal and Nakhasa police station areas, while 20 notices were issued in Dhanari police station area.Apart from this, 1,140 persons were made to deposit sureties, the SP said.Instructions on the red card prohibit rumour-mongering against members of any community, use of objectionable words against any religion and warning against any hindrance to Muharram processions.Police directed that those taking out processions must not use services of disk jockeys.