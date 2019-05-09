Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

For Residents of Govindpuri Basti Struggling With Water Woes, Delhi Election Offers No Panacea

Since its inception forty years ago, the people living in the bastis of Bhumin Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp in the heart of the National Capital, have been aching for every single drop of water.

Runjhun Sharma | CNN-News18

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The women, men and children of the Bhumin Camp basti in South Delhi wake up to a new battle every day. The routine is fixed. Weighed under a mountain of plastic buckets and flashy coloured mugs, the residents wait for the lone water tanker that reaches them.

When the Delhi Jal Board’s tanker finally arrives, a riot-type situation breaks lose. There is jostling, pushing and sometimes even a few fights, but at the end of it all – not everyone is lucky enough to go back home with water.

Fraught with these daily struggles, it’s disillusionment that’s written on the faces of the people of Govindpuri Bastis, as they prepare to cast their votes on Sunday.

Since its inception forty years ago, the people living in the bastis of Bhumin Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp in the heart of the National Capital, have been aching for every single drop of water.

'We've been living here since Indira Gandhi died. We were aching for water then, we are aching water now. Nothing has changed. The population keeps increasing and one water tanker doesn't suffice, Nazma Khatoon, a resident, tells News18.

Their only other option is a tube well located in the region that is meant to cater to the water requirements of all the three bastis.

However, the pipelines that supply water from the tube well were installed almost 20 years ago, bringing very little water and that too, only for an hour. Moreover, these rotten, spluttering pipelines spout into the filthy drains of the city.

water-crisis

'We don't have an option but to fill water from these pipelines in drains. Many times, filthy, insects and dirty gets into the water. This is the water we use to clean, bathe and drink,” says Sumana Devi.

Like Sumana Devi, about 40,000 others living in and around these colonies drink this water every day. The children in the area often fall ill and so do the adults. They are helpless, as filtered water is a luxury they cannot afford.

“A joint letter signed by the entire community was sent to Avtar Singh, the local AAP MLA of the area multiple times. We have also gone and met the leaders but there has not been any solution,” says Iqbal, who lives in one of these shanties.

As Delhi goes to the polls on Sunday in the staggering seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, these bastis are draped in the election colour. There are banners, posters, topis all around.

Much of this paraphernalia is plastered right above the drains from which the people drink out from. Oblivious to these harsh realities, the children here sport party badges distributed to them as toys.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram