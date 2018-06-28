‘For Sale’ Sign Comes up on Houses of Muslims in UP Village After Alleged Police Harassment

Close to a hundred Muslims families in Lisadi village in Meerut district have announced an exodus due to alleged harassment and one-sided action by police after communal tension gripped the area over a clash between two groups.The families have put up ‘for sale’ posters outside their houses, asking the police and other residents to purchase them so that they can relocate. The posters read, “This house is for sale. I am a Muslim. I am selling my house. Here, even small incidents are given communal angle.”The district administration has taken note of boards but police dismissed it as a pressure tactic by the families to get the police to follow their version in the case.The tensions first arose when two groups of motorcycle-borne men collided with each other in the area.Both sides approached the police to file complaints against each other, but the Muslim side accused police of one-sided action, alleging that their complaint was not taken.They further claimed that two individuals who arrested from their side, while people from the other side were let go.Haneef, a family member of one of the arrested, said that the decision to leave was taken after discriminatory action by the police.“There are some elements in the society who are trying to create a rift between communities. A small incident was given a communal colour and then action was taken only against us. Even our FIR was not registered,” the relative said.Another family member, Farzana, of the arrested, said, “We are not getting justice, so we are fleeing. They said that there was a dispute between the children, the matter could easily have been solved, but the dispute was made big and a communal colour was given to it. After that one-sided action was taken in the case. We are not secure here anymore, and also biased action was taken against our kids.”However, Meerut SSP, Rajesh Pandey dismissed the allegations.“There was an issue between a shopkeeper and his neighbour, some people tried to give it a communal colour. However case was registered against those who were found involved in violence. There is nothing like exodus, this is just a tactic to build pressure on the police,” Pandey said.