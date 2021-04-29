Video Shows ABVP Workers Offering Juice to Critical Patients in Dehradun Covid Ward, DM Takes Notice

In a shocking video, workers of right wing student organisation Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are purportedly seen distributing fruit juice and goodies to the patients inside a Covid ward at Doon Medical College in Dehradun. The workers not only offered fruit juice to the patients but also did a photo session.

The images from inside a high risk Covid ward have sent shock waves. As per the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), other than medical staff “visitors to the isolation facility (for Covid patients) should be restricted and disallowed”.

Sporting PPE kits, the workers are in the video seen removing oxygen masks and then offering juice to the patients. A fluorescent sticker reading ‘ABVP’ is affixed on the PPE kits. The workers went a step ahead and asked for ‘thumps up’ from patients.

“This act of ABVP is highly objectionable. If one allows ABVP then other outfits will also line up and it will lead to chaos inside hospital premises. The government should find out and reprimand those responsible” demanded Garima Dasauni, spokesperson, Uttarakhand Congress.

The Doon Medical College is one of the biggest health facilities in Uttarakhand and it is serving around 400 patients even as many others wait for their turn to get admission. More than 50 healthcare people of the college have also tested positive.

Dr Ashutosh Sayana, principal, Doon Medical College, said they seldom take services of the volunteers in the medical college in managing crowds. “However, this particular incident (inside Covid ward) is not in my notice. I am asking concerned to stop the movement of all unauthorised people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate, Dehradun taking notice of the video aired on News18 TV channel has sought a detailed report from the medical college. State head of the ABVP (Uttarakhand) Kaushal Kumar was not available for comment despite repeated phone calls.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here