News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

For the First Time, PM Modi to be Part of AMU's Programme on Centenary Celebrations

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual programme of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on its centenary celebrations.

For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the virtual programme of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on its centenary celebrations.

(details awaited)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...