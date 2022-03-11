For the First Time Since March 2020, This Kolkata Hospital Has Zero Covid-19 Patients

For the first time since March 17, 2020, state government-run Beliaghata (Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General) Hospital in Kolkata did not receive any new Covid-19 patients on Thursday which gave some relief to the people of the capital city. As the number of coronavirus cases is declining day by day in West Bengal, the state government has lifted Covid-induced curbs to kick-start the economy.

Two days back, the overall number of Covid-19 cases in the state had come down to 50 and the death toll was recorded zero. However, the comforting situation did not last long as the number of cases surged to 68 on Tuesday and one death was registered. The situation got worsened on Wednesday as the state registered 114 Covid-19 positive cases and one fresh fatality.

Although, the infection cases have again come down and went below 100 on Thursday. West Bengal witnessed 98 fresh cases yesterday which rose the state’s Covid-19 tally to 20,16,192 and two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 21,184, a health department bulletin said. The state now has 1,544 active Covid-19 cases, while 19,93,464 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 112 in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 98.87 per cent. The administration has so far tested over 2,44,32,537 samples for Covid-19, including 21,519 in the last 24 hours, the health department bulletin said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also eased the Covid-19 restrictions for the day before Dol Jatra or Holi to allow people to perform some religious rituals. Therefore, there will be no night curfew on March 17.

