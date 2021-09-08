For the First Time, Women, Rural Dwellers Take Lead in India's Vaccination Drive

Vaccination administration in the last eight days saw an equitable distribution of doses for women and the rural population for the first time.

According to a report by Times of India, in the August 31-September 6 week, 967 women for every 1,000 men took the Corona vaccine. The graphs on the Cowin dashboard clearly show the uptake in vaccination in rural areas in the last few days. On August 31, 1.09 crore doses were given in rural India as against 31.9 lakh in urban areas.

Also, for the first time, the young have overtaken the rest of the population in total jab numbers in the country, amidst increasing demand for Covid-19 vaccines among the 18-44 age-group population ever since they had become eligible for it in May.

The cumulative data after yet another one crore-plus vaccination day on September 6 shows that 34.8 crore jabs have been given to the 18-44 age category in the country now, surpassing the 34.7 crore jabs given to the rest of the adult population. This includes the healthcare and frontline workers of all the age-groups.

As many as 20.8 crore jabs have been given to the 45-60 age group population, while the senior citizens are accounting for 13.8 crore jabs.

India has administered over 1 crore doses in 24 hours thrice in the last 11 days, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat leading the way in total vaccine doses by September. With experts sounding alarm bells on the ‘upcoming’ third wave of Covid-19, vaccinating huge numbers is one of the sure shot ways to protect the country’s population, after the effects of a devastating second surge in April and May this year.

Uttar Pradesh is among the states leading the vaccination drive and on Monday it reached a vaccination milestone with 8 crore doses administered. Uttar Pradesh administered over 27 lakh doses by 6 pm, in a mega vaccination campaign for Covid-19 conducted on September 6.

With the achievement, the State’s fight against Covid-19 has got strong impetus. Despite having the largest population and facing several challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, UP stands number one in vaccination.

