For Third Consecutive Day, UP Records More Recoveries than Fresh Covid Cases, Total Tally Mounts to 5,65,556

For the third consecutive day, Uttar Pradesh recorded more recoveries than fresh Covid-19 positive cases. With 1,441 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in 24 hours, the total number of positive cases have reached 5,65,556 on Sunday. While the total number of fatalities reached 8,072 with 16 fresh deaths.

As per official data of the UP health department, 1,770 patients were discharged on Sunday while 1,441 fresh cases were reported. And on Saturday, 1761 people were discharged while 1,520 fresh cases were reported. Till date more than 2 crore people have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, the tally of active cases in the state has come down below 20,000 mark for the first time in the last five months. The active cases as per the official data stood at 19,729. Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “After the fierce fight and support the active cases in the state have come down to 19,729 after almost five months. The last time when the figure of active cases was 20,000 was in the month of July. The people however should still remain alert and strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the government.”

As per official data till date 5.37 lakh patients have been discharged from hospitals due to which the recovery rate of the state stands above 95%. “From the month of March to December, 14.78 crore people from 3.03 crore households have been surveyed in the state by the health workers. Meanwhile out of the total active cases, 2,003 patients were admitted in private hospitals while 8929 were in-home quarantine and the rest were admitted to government hospitals,” added Prasad.