Forbesganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Forbesganj (फारबिसगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Araria district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Araria. Forbesganj is part of 9. Araria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.53%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,31,107 eligible electors, of which 1,74,494 were male, 1,56,348 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,99,961 eligible electors, of which 1,59,440 were male, 1,40,514 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,677 eligible electors, of which 1,28,133 were male, 1,13,544 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Forbesganj in 2015 was 91. In 2010, there were 52.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vidya Sagar Keshri of BJP won in this seat by defeating Krityanand Biswas of RJD by a margin of 25,238 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.21% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Padam Parag Roy 'Venu' of BJP won in this seat defeating Maya Nand Thakur of LJP by a margin of 26,827 votes which was 18.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.94% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 48. Forbesganj Assembly segment of Araria Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh won the Araria Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Araria Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Forbesganj are: Zakir Hussain Khan (INC), Raja Raman Bhaskar (BSP), Vidya Sagar Keshari (BJP), Akhlaqur Rahman (JAPL), Ashok Mishra (SJDD), Chandan Kumar Mandal (RJSBP), Devesh Kumar Thakur (VSP), Nasir (BPL), Madan Kumar (AADP), Ram Kumar Bhagat (RPIA), Rupesh Raj (PP), Md. Arif (IND), Pradeep Kumar Deo (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.02%, while it was 59.57% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 292 polling stations in 48. Forbesganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 287. In 2010 there were 240 polling stations.

Extent:

48. Forbesganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Araria district of Bihar: Community Development Block Forbesganj. It shares an inter-state border with Araria.

Forbesganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Forbesganj is 409.29 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Forbesganj is: 26°15'09.4"N 87°17'32.3"E.

