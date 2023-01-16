'Forbidden Fights of Assam': Despite SC Ban, Buffalos Continue To Lock Horns In This Age-Old Spectacle

Though none in the huge fields of Baidya Bori or Yamuna Jalah in the Morigaon district of Assam would take the onus for the traditional buffalo fight organized on the first day of the month of Magh (January 16th), the fact remains that over 100 pairs of buffaloes locked horns to entertain thousands of enthusiasts who gathered here since the break of dawn.

Many would say it’s a century-old tradition, which goes on despite the Supreme Court ban on such animal fights.

It’s not that the owners of the buffaloes or the organizers aren’t aware of the apex court order or the recent order from the district authorities of Morigaon prohibiting any such animal fights within the jurisdiction of the district.

Baidyabori, where the traditional buffalo fight registered its 75th year of existence, witnessed the participation of more than 60 pairs of buffaloes this year.

Owners prepared their prized possessions early in the morning with the traditional bath and feeding. Then the buffaloes were worshipped so that they could bring laurels.

During the fight, the animals are paired on the game ground and allowed to fight among themselves. The animal that runs away or is brought to the ground is defeated. All this for a “bicycle” as a prize.

“We are not the organizers but have been invited by the owners of the buffaloes. We are well aware of the Supreme Court orders but the tradition here is centuries old and people want their traditions to be kept alive. There are no organizing committees for the game here, it’s spontaneous,” informed one of the invitees to the fight in Baidya Bori, some 78 km from Guwahati.

In 2021, around 50 buffaloes were made to take part in such an event organised at a huge ground in Baidya Bori. The event was organised by Baidya Bori villagers. Earlier, there used to be organising committees, but since the SC ruling, there are no committees. This is to avoid any legal consequences

The buffaloes locked horns at the sound of loud music as their owners hit them with sticks - in violation of Section 11(1) (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. To make matters worse, no medical facility was available for the animals who suffered injuries during the fight.

“If our animals do not fight now then they shall be unmanageable during the agriculture season when the animals need to be used in the fields. The fights cool them from the itch in their horns,” reasoned one of the owners of the animal in the fight.

This year the enthusiasm was more which translated into a huge gathering of enthusiasts and revellers as the fight could not be organized due to COVID restrictions at many places. The gathering and the fight itself are a violation of the Sec 144 clamped in the area, where anybody involved in such an act of defiance should have been booked and challenged in a court of law.

However, the traditional “Bulbuli fights" (nightingale fights) at the Haigriva Madhav temple in Assam’s Hajo township ceased to be organized right after the ban imposed by the Supreme Court on animal fights.

Hundreds of people have been engaged for generations in catching and training the nightingales or Bulbuls, as the bird is commonly known in other parts of India.

Although there is no documented history about when Bulbuli fights started, old-timers say it was started by the great Ahom King Swargadeo Pramatta Singha during his rule between 1744 and 1751.

People believe that the king saw two Bulbuli birds fighting while descending the stairs of the temple. The king was so amused by their fight that he instructed his men to catch Bulbul birds and organise their fights. Later it became a part of the tradition and a unique signature event of the temple during the Magh Bihu.

