Forced to Drink Alcohol, Both Petrol & Diesel Used to Burn Body: Police Report on Telangana Rape & Murder

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The woman veterinarian, who was strangulated and raped in Hyderabad before being set on fire, was forcibly made to drink alcohol as she kept screaming for help. The shocking details were revealed in police documents, a copy of which is with News18.

According to the remand report, the accused — Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu who work as truck drivers and cleaners — punctured one of the tyres of the veterinarian's two-wheeler after she parked it and took a taxi to visit a dermatologist.

Three hours later, when she returned, the four accused, who were drunk by then, pretended to help mend her two-wheeler, following which three of them forced her into a bush and switched off her phone.

The report, which is based on the statements of the accused, further said that the men forced her to drink alcohol before taking turns to rape the veterinarian till she fell unconscious and started bleeding. Later, they smothered her to death, wrapped the body in a blanket and loaded it onto the truck.

The men took the body to Chatanpally, placed it under the bridge and set it on fire with petrol.

The report states that a person had called the police to inform that two people on a red two-wheeler tried to purchase petrol from him the previous day. However, he refused since he got suspicious. The accused then purchased the fuel from another station.

While one of the accused poured petrol, another splashed diesel to set the body ablaze. They also threw the woman's SIM card into the fire.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.