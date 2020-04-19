Forced to Drink Disinfectant by Miscreants in UP's Rampur Over 'Mistake', Sanitisation Worker Dies

In a gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, a sanitation worker died after a group of men forced him to drink the disinfectant that he had accidentally sprayed on one of them.

The youth identified as Kunwar Pal had gone to Motipura village, which comes under Bhot police station jurisdiction, on April 14 to spray the disinfectant in order to combat the spread of coronavirus where he accidentally sprayed it on the foot of a person identified as Indrapal.

Annoyed with this, Indrapal and his aides allegedly inserted the pipe of the sanitising machine in the youth’s mouth and forced him to drink the disinfectant.

Kunwar Pal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Rampur and was later shifted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad due to his deteriorating condition. On April 17, he died while undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against Indrapal and his aides under Sections 147, 323 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, no arrests by Uttar Pradesh Police have been made yet.

“We had received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and it was alleged that the deceased had gone for sanitisation work at Motipura village where a scuffle broke out with some locals. He was first admitted to a local hospital in Rampur after which he was taken to another hospital in Moradabad where he died on April 17,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar told media.

“We have registered an FIR against five people. Kunwar Pal’s post-mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken in the case on the basis of evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harishankar, brother of the deceased, alleged, “My brother had gone for sanitisation work to the village due to coronavirus pandemic on April 14. Five people brutally thrashed him up and then forced him to drink the disinfectant that he was spraying. The locals rushed him to a local hospital in Rampur first but then he was referred to TMU Hospital in Moradabad where he died.”

