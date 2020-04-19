Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Forced to Drink Disinfectant by Miscreants in UP's Rampur Over 'Mistake', Sanitisation Worker Dies

The youth identified as Kunwar Pal had gone to Motipura village, which comes under Bhot police station jurisdiction, on April 14 to spray the disinfectant in order to combat the spread of coronavirus where he accidentally sprayed it on the foot of a person identified as Indrapal.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 19, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Forced to Drink Disinfectant by Miscreants in UP's Rampur Over 'Mistake', Sanitisation Worker Dies
Image for representation

In a gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, a sanitation worker died after a group of men forced him to drink the disinfectant that he had accidentally sprayed on one of them.

The youth identified as Kunwar Pal had gone to Motipura village, which comes under Bhot police station jurisdiction, on April 14 to spray the disinfectant in order to combat the spread of coronavirus where he accidentally sprayed it on the foot of a person identified as Indrapal.

Annoyed with this, Indrapal and his aides allegedly inserted the pipe of the sanitising machine in the youth’s mouth and forced him to drink the disinfectant.

Kunwar Pal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Rampur and was later shifted to TMU Medical College in Moradabad due to his deteriorating condition. On April 17, he died while undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against Indrapal and his aides under Sections 147, 323 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, no arrests by Uttar Pradesh Police have been made yet.

“We had received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and it was alleged that the deceased had gone for sanitisation work at Motipura village where a scuffle broke out with some locals. He was first admitted to a local hospital in Rampur after which he was taken to another hospital in Moradabad where he died on April 17,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar told media.

“We have registered an FIR against five people. Kunwar Pal’s post-mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken in the case on the basis of evidence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harishankar, brother of the deceased, alleged, “My brother had gone for sanitisation work to the village due to coronavirus pandemic on April 14. Five people brutally thrashed him up and then forced him to drink the disinfectant that he was spraying. The locals rushed him to a local hospital in Rampur first but then he was referred to TMU Hospital in Moradabad where he died.”

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres