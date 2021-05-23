'Forced to Drink Urine': Dalit Youth Accuses Karnataka Cop of Torture in Custody, Inquiry Ordered

A police sub-inspector in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru was accused of forcing a Dalit man who was in custody to drink urine. He was arrested on May 10 after villagers lodged a complaint against him for causing trouble between a couple.

The matter came to light after the 22-year-old man named Punith KL wrote a letter to senior officials, seeking action against the accused sub-inspector.

The Hindu quoted Punith saying that he was beaten by the police for a couple of hours after which they took him into custody, where he asked for water. The accused sub-inspector then refused him water and allegedly forced another person in lock-up to urinate on Punith.

Reportedly, Punith added that Chetan, who was arrested in a theft case, initially refused to urinate on him, but was allegedly threatened with torture if he did not comply.

He further alleged that police officer made him lick the urine drops on the floor, further subjecting him to verbal abuse and tried to make him give a false confession. Punith told reporters that he felt humiliated as there was no formal complaint lodged against him.

Responding to grave allegations against the police officials, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay Hakay has ordered a preliminary inquiry into the incident and has recorded Punith’s statement.

As of now, the SP sub-inspector has been transferred from the police station following the investigation. However, further action is pending as the departmental inquiry is underway.

