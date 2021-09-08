'Forced to Leave Homes', Alleges Majority Community in Rajasthan's Tonk

Hundreds of families belonging to the majority community in the Malpura town of Rajasthan’s Tonk district have alleged that they are being forced to leave their homes, adding that they are facing threats from the minority communities in the area. The families, living in wards 12 and 21, of the Tonk town on Monday put up boards outside their respective homes. In the posters, they have written that they feel threatened by minority communities. The same families on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Malpura SDM office demanding justice.

These families living in wards 12 and 21 of Tonk town took out a protest march in the town and demanded justice. Later, they submitted the memorandum wherein they have demanded security from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

People, who gave the memorandum to the Malpura SDM Rakesh Kumar Meena, alleged that the communal tension has prevailed in Malpura since 1952. They claimed nearly 800 families have migrated from the area by selling their homes. These families have been continuously pleading for protection from administrative and police officers for the last few days.

Malpura administration swung into action after the protest march. The officials said that the activities of hanging posters outside the home alleging fear from minorities is an “act to disturb the communal harmony of the city”. The officials warned the people of the majority community to remove such posters from their homes.

Malpura town in Tonk district has seen many communal clashes since independence and many people have lost their lives.

The first communal dispute took place in Malpura town in 1952. The town last witnessed the curfew situation in 2019 after some miscreants pelted stones at a Dussehra procession, triggering communal tension in the area.

