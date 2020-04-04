Forces Gun Down Three Maoists in Encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
The Maoists opened fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory action by the security forces, three Maoists were killed, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata said.
Representative image.
Chaibasa: Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior police officer said here.
Acting on a tip-off that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) had gathered in the forest near Chirungreda village, a joint team of the CRPF and district police force rushed to the area, Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahata said.
The Maoists opened fire on the security forces. In the retaliatory action by the security forces, three Maoists were killed, the SP said, adding the security personnel also seized arms and ammunition from the spot.
