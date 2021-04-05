Forces Were Caught in Maoist Ambush, Firing Continued as They Tried to Rescue Those Injured

The area at the borders between Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Sukma districts, where a deadly encounter took place last week, is believed to be the base of a Naxal battalion. Twenty days ago, photographs clicked by UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) revealed the presence of a large number of Maoists, according to local police officials who did not want to be named.

It was at Jeera village in this hilly terrain of Tarrem that the outlawed CPI(Maoist) set an ambush on Saturday, killing 22 security personnel in one of the worst attacks linked to Left-wing extremism; a jawan of the CRPF’s elite anti-Maoist CoBra unit is still missing. Officials said Maoists, too, suffered heavy casualties in the five-hour gunfight (10am-3pm).

Villagers, who requested anonymity due to the fear of retribution, gave a detailed account of the horrors that unfolded that day, and said notorious Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was present there during and after the gunfight. There was no official confirmation though.

On Saturday, a 400-member security team — comprising personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force, and Chhattisgarh’s District Reserve Group (DRG) and a Special Task Force (STF) — set on foot for the remote Jeera village tucked away in the middle of the hills. They began their westward journey of about a kilometre from Junnaguda, Hidma’s ancestral village.

A group from this team first came under fire a few kilometres away from Jeera, triggering a retaliation, even as the forces rushed downhill towards the village surrounded by hills.

By then, Maoists had evacuated the houses and were waiting for the forces to fall into their trap. They had kept light machine guns (LMGs), under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) and “desi rockets” ready for the ambush. The use of these weapons has been confirmed by top CRPF officials.

The next wave of attack — the most-fiercest — came here, but the personnel responded to the 600-strong team of Maoists and a militia backing them with valour. Firing continued as the forces tried to take their injured to the safety, said the villagers News18 spoke to.

Some of the jawans got out of the village, reached the forest and took cover behind the trees, but they were outnumbered by the large Maoist team. Here, another round of firing took place.

Villagers said the Maoist cadre appeared highly trained; they were wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets, besides using sophisticated weapons.

Hidma, the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) commander of the CPI (Maoist), is the suspected mastermind. Previously, he carried out several major attacks, including the one in 2013 that killed 27, including top state Congress leaders.

Saturday’s guerrilla attack is part of the psychological warfare of the Maoists. In Tarrem, Maoists have been on the back foot for some time due to intensified security operations. This kind of attack in the tribal-dominated Bastar region, considered a Maoist hotbed, is a desperate attempt to boost the cadre, according to local security officials.

Also, Maoists carry out their major strikes between March and June, when navigation through the jungles of central India is easier. On March 23, 2020, 17 personnel were killed, in what was then the worst such attack targeted at security forces in two years. In the end, Saturday’s attack turned out to be much worse.