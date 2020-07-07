Forcibly Getting Himself Discharged from Hosp, Howrah Sub-Inspector Dies of Covid-19

Kolkata: A Sub-Inspector posted at Howrah police commissionerate adjoining Kolkata died of Covid-19 at a city-based hospital on Tuesday, a police official said.

Deceased Sub-Inspector Gautam Patnayak was posted at Chatterjeehat police station in Howrah's Shibpur area.

Police sources said that Patnayak had complained of ill-health last week and was admitted to a city hospital with suspected Covid-19 symptoms. But he initially tested negative.

Through doctors and medical staff advised him to undergo treatment at the hospital Patnayak forcibly got himself discharged and returned home. He again fell ill and was again admitted to Kolkata's MR Bangur Hospital where he tested Covid-19 positive about three days ago.

"His condition was critical. He died today," the official from the Howrah police commissionerate said.

Patnayak is the first corona casualty from the Howrah commissionerate.

Sources said that as many as 160 personnel of Howrah district police have tested corona positive in four months, of which many have been cured and discharged.

Strict guidelines are being followed at all police stations and investigation centres to tackle the pandemic amongst police in the district.