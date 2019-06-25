Take the pledge to vote

Foreign Currency Worth About Rs 1 Crore Seized From Sri Lankan Man in Chennai

Acting on a tip-off that the passenger after arriving from Colombo was bound for Dubai and was suspected to be carrying currencies, the Customs officials interrogated him.

June 25, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Foreign Currency Worth About Rs 1 Crore Seized From Sri Lankan Man in Chennai
Image for representation. (File Photo: Reuters)
Chennai: Foreign currencies worth Rs 99.5 lakh have been seized from a Sri Lankan national who arrived at the airport here from Colombo, Customs department said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that the passenger after arriving from Colombo was bound for Dubai and was suspected to be carrying currencies, the Customs officials interrogated him.

As his replies were evasive, the officers searched his baggage, which led to the recovery of foreign currencies comprising Euros, Kuwaiti Dinars and UAE Dirhams under various denominations totalling Rs 99.50 lakh, a Customs press release said.

The currencies were recovered from him under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and he was arrested. He was later let off on bail, the release said.

