Foreign Currency worth Rs 42 Lakh Found Wrapped in Perfume Cans in Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized Rs 42 lakh of foreign currency hidden inside perfume cans at the Delhi Airport, according to a senior official.

“The currency was recovered from a 40-year-old resident of Delhi, Mohammad Arshi, when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday afternoon to take an Air India flight to Dubai,” the official said.

“As the passenger's behaviour looked suspicious, he and his belongings were subjected to intense frisking by Central Industrial Security Force personnel.”

"1,97,500 Saudi Royal and 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinar worth about Rs 42.35 lakh were found finely concealed in perfume cans and some cloth pouches kept in the passenger's bag," the official added.

The traveller was soon handed over to Customs officials for further investigation as he had no documents to justify having such currency in his possession.

Last week, the CISF seized Rs 45 lakh of foreign currency hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts, and other eatables from a passenger at the Delhi Airport.

