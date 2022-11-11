Foreign JeM Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Security forces on Friday shot dead a foreign terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police spokesman said the security forces, acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorist in the Kapren area of Shopian, launched a joint cordon and search operation.

“To avoid any civilian casualty or injury, the joint team of forces evacuated teachers and students from a nearby madrasa to safer places,” he said.

The spokesman said as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, one foreign terrorist, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees, linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.

According to police records, the killed terrorist was categorised ultra and involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and civilians.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the killed terrorist was active in Kulgam-Shopian area and was trying to revive the terror folds of JeM terror outfit by recruiting & motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds, besides planning to execute terror attacks,” the spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for conducting the successful operation without any collateral damage.

He termed the operation a big success as a possible threat of fidayeen and other terrorist attacks were thwarted by his elimination.

Read all the Latest India News here