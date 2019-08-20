Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Foreign Minister Jaishankar Meets His Bangladeshi Counterpart, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Earlier, Jaishankar paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Foreign Minister Jaishankar Meets His Bangladeshi Counterpart, Discusses Bilateral Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to media personnel on his arrival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday. (Twitter/PTI Photo)
Loading...

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral ties. The meeting took place at the State Guest House here, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Momen will also host a lunch in honour of his Indian counterpart. Earlier, Jaishankar paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

Jaishankar is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence.

India is a leading development partner of Bangladesh as it has extended concessional lines of credit to the tune of around USD 8 billion. Jaishankar will leave for Kathmandu on Wednesday morning to attend the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram