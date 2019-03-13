Foreign National Arrested for Tampering With ATM in Delhi's Jaffrabad

A foreign national has been arrested for tampering with an ATM machine in the national capital on Tuesday.Locals raised an alarm after they found the man along with an accomplice, also a foreign national, tampering with the Central Bank ATM in Jaffrabad.According to police, they were removing one instrument which was attached near the keyboard of the ATM machine.When asked what they were doing, the accused attempted to escape in haste.“They started running in desperation when the locals asked them what they were doing. They also tried to conceal these items, which was later recovered from one of the accused,” said a senior district officer. One of the accused managed to flee from the spot while the other got arrested.The arrested accused has been identified as 27-year-old Romanian national, Isfan Iustin Georgel. His passport along with his visa has been seized by the local police.At the time of his arrest, Georgel was carrying one device, which is fitted with electronic circuits for the purpose of stealing data from ATM/Credit cards.Local police also recovered two cards having strips to transfer stolen and captured data along with the accused’s mobile phone, said the senior officer.Police have registered cases of cheating and with Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the accused and an investigation is underway. Police said they are also looking for the second accused who managed to flee from the spot.