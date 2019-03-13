English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Foreign National Arrested for Tampering With ATM in Delhi's Jaffrabad
Locals raised an alarm after they found the man along with an accomplice, also a foreign national, tampering with the Central Bank ATM in Jaffrabad.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A foreign national has been arrested for tampering with an ATM machine in the national capital on Tuesday.
Locals raised an alarm after they found the man along with an accomplice, also a foreign national, tampering with the Central Bank ATM in Jaffrabad.
According to police, they were removing one instrument which was attached near the keyboard of the ATM machine.
When asked what they were doing, the accused attempted to escape in haste.
“They started running in desperation when the locals asked them what they were doing. They also tried to conceal these items, which was later recovered from one of the accused,” said a senior district officer. One of the accused managed to flee from the spot while the other got arrested.
The arrested accused has been identified as 27-year-old Romanian national, Isfan Iustin Georgel. His passport along with his visa has been seized by the local police.
At the time of his arrest, Georgel was carrying one device, which is fitted with electronic circuits for the purpose of stealing data from ATM/Credit cards.
Local police also recovered two cards having strips to transfer stolen and captured data along with the accused’s mobile phone, said the senior officer.
Police have registered cases of cheating and with Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the accused and an investigation is underway. Police said they are also looking for the second accused who managed to flee from the spot.
Locals raised an alarm after they found the man along with an accomplice, also a foreign national, tampering with the Central Bank ATM in Jaffrabad.
According to police, they were removing one instrument which was attached near the keyboard of the ATM machine.
When asked what they were doing, the accused attempted to escape in haste.
“They started running in desperation when the locals asked them what they were doing. They also tried to conceal these items, which was later recovered from one of the accused,” said a senior district officer. One of the accused managed to flee from the spot while the other got arrested.
The arrested accused has been identified as 27-year-old Romanian national, Isfan Iustin Georgel. His passport along with his visa has been seized by the local police.
At the time of his arrest, Georgel was carrying one device, which is fitted with electronic circuits for the purpose of stealing data from ATM/Credit cards.
Local police also recovered two cards having strips to transfer stolen and captured data along with the accused’s mobile phone, said the senior officer.
Police have registered cases of cheating and with Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against the accused and an investigation is underway. Police said they are also looking for the second accused who managed to flee from the spot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- As Soon As Kalank Teaser Dropped, Hilarious Memes Took Over the Internet
- They May Get Married in Future: Jackie Shroff Addresses Tiger-Disha's Romance Rumours
- Binge Drinking in Teenage May Raise Anxiety Later: Study
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Brings New Weapon, Vehicle, Dynamic Weather And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results