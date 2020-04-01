Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Foreign Nationals at Tablighi Jamaat Violating Visa Rules Face Punitive Action, Say Govt Sources

The Ministry of External Affairs has already informed Indian missions in the countries from where they came to India.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin, area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Representative Image. A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Foreign nationals, who attended a congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital, will face punitive action if they are found to have participated in the gathering violating visa rules, government sources said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs has already informed Indian missions in the countries from where they came to India.

Sources said appropriate action will be taken by relevant authorities against the foreign nationals if there have been violations of the laws of the land by them.

They said if needed, the ministry of external affairs will extend its cooperation to agencies handling the issue.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members gathered at its headquarters in Nizamuddin, ignoring warnings by the government against large gatherings.

A number of people who attended the congregation were found to be having coronavirus infection and a sizeable number then travelled to different states, spreading the infection of the virus.

Authorities across states have identified over 6,000 people who attended the congregation and more than 5,000 of them have been quarantined. Efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Hundreds of people have been evicted from the headquarters of Tablighi in Nizamuddin in the last three days.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram