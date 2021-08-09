Foreign Nationals Can Now Get Vaccinated in India, Register on CoWin Using Passport

The Union Ministry of Health on Monday decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The foreign candidates can get registered on CoWin portal using their passport to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal. Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination," the health ministry said in a statement.

“A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the ministry added.

This initiative by the government aims to ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India but will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons. Thus ensuring overall safety from further transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme began in the county on January 16, 2021. The vaccination programme in its current phase covers everyone above the age of 18. As on August 9, more than 51 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

