Foreign Researcher Says She Feared Rape After Stalking, Harassment Inside Indore University Campus
The 35-year-old, who came to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in June this year as part of an international fellowship programme, said the incident took place on Thursday evening and has terrified her so much that she wishes to return home immediately.
Indore: A Nigerian research scholar at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore has alleged that she was stalked and harassed inside the university campus and feared that she would be raped.
The 35-year-old, who came to DAVV in June this year as part of an international fellowship programme, said the incident took place on Thursday evening and has terrified her so much that she wishes to return home immediately.
According to her police complaint, she alleged that she was walking towards her residence inside the campus on Thursday evening when she was followed by a student of the Department of Physical Education identified as Rohit Singh.
She said Singh asked her to have tea with him and she agreed thinking that it would help her get rid of him faster. However, she said that he started following her once she decided to head home.
Panicked, the researcher said she ran towards the residence of one professor but found it locked. She told the police that Rohit caught hold of her and tried to grope her.
The researcher said, she then barged into the house of another professor nearby and sought help as she feared she would be sexually assaulted. As the faculty member accompanied by another staffer ran out to nab the offender, he fled the spot.
University officials then accompanied the girl to Bhawarkuan police station and submitted a complaint over the incident.
“After receiving the complaint on Thursday night, we lodged a case under sections — 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) and started looking for the accused who is absconding,” SHO Sanjay Shukla said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
