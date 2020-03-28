Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Foreign Returnees Asked to Share Travel History in Marathwada Amid Coronavirus Scare

Those who returned from foreign countries will have to share the details of their travel to the district collectorate or the local civic body, the directive issued recently said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Foreign Returnees Asked to Share Travel History in Marathwada Amid Coronavirus Scare
Representative Image. (PTI)

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner office has directed the residents of Marathwada region to inform the authorities about their travel history if they have returned from abroad on or after March 1.

Those who returned from foreign countries will have to share the details of their travel to the district collectorate or the local civic body, the directive issued recently said.

"A resident in Marathwada, who has been to a foreign country and has returned to the region on or after March 1 should come forward and inform the district collector office or municipal corporation about their travel details," a statement issued by the divisional commissioner's office said.

Marathwada region comprises eight districts- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Latur.

So far only person from Aurangabad has tested positive for coronavirus in this region, officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram