Foreign Returnees Asked to Share Travel History in Marathwada Amid Coronavirus Scare

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner office has directed the residents of Marathwada region to inform the authorities about their travel history if they have returned from abroad on or after March 1.

Those who returned from foreign countries will have to share the details of their travel to the district collectorate or the local civic body, the directive issued recently said.

"A resident in Marathwada, who has been to a foreign country and has returned to the region on or after March 1 should come forward and inform the district collector office or municipal corporation about their travel details," a statement issued by the divisional commissioner's office said.

Marathwada region comprises eight districts- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Latur.

So far only person from Aurangabad has tested positive for coronavirus in this region, officials said.

