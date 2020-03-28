Foreign Returnees Asked to Share Travel History in Marathwada Amid Coronavirus Scare
Those who returned from foreign countries will have to share the details of their travel to the district collectorate or the local civic body, the directive issued recently said.
Representative Image. (PTI)
Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner office has directed the residents of Marathwada region to inform the authorities about their travel history if they have returned from abroad on or after March 1.
Those who returned from foreign countries will have to share the details of their travel to the district collectorate or the local civic body, the directive issued recently said.
"A resident in Marathwada, who has been to a foreign country and has returned to the region on or after March 1 should come forward and inform the district collector office or municipal corporation about their travel details," a statement issued by the divisional commissioner's office said.
Marathwada region comprises eight districts- Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Latur.
So far only person from Aurangabad has tested positive for coronavirus in this region, officials said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Plans to Start Family With Nick Jonas: It's Something I Definitely Want to Do
- Varun Dhawan's Quirky Coronavirus Rap Includes PM Modi, Teletubbies and Devdas, Watch Video
- Don't Wish to Work With Any Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Apart From Sidharth: Shehnaaz Gill
- Microsoft Xbox Series X Code Stolen in Cyber Attack on AMD, Reveals Company
- From Ajay Thakur to Jitender Kumar: Indian Athletes on Police Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown