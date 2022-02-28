Foreign Secy Shringla Briefs Standing Committee on Ukraine-Russia Conflict, Operation Ganga

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held its meeting on Monday where foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla briefed the members on the current crisis in Ukraine and the evacuation of Indian nationals from the eastern European country.

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates

PP Chaudhary, chairman of standing committee on external affairs, said this briefing was arranged at the request of the members.

According to sources, the committee inquired about India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also the measures being taken by the government to ensure the safe and speedy return of Indian nationals, including students, stranded in Ukraine.

Shringla informed the committee that India had asked for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities at the UN Security Council. “It was also stated that call for a return to diplomacy and dialogue was stressed upon. It was underlined that the contemporary global order had been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. India had also expressed concern on the safety and security of Indian nationals, including Indian students, in Ukraine,” said Chaudhary.

Advertisement

The committee was also briefed about the details of Operation Ganga launched by the government to repatriate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

It was informed that the evacuation was being conducted through identified land check posts with five countries neighbouring Ukraine – Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.

“Teams of Russian-speaking officers had been sent from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to the check posts and Indian Embassies in these countries to strengthen the evacuation efforts,” the source said.

Foreign secretary had also informed the committee that, so far, around 1,200 students had returned in five flights. Several thousand others had crossed the border or were in the process of doing so.

The committee was also briefed on the measures being taken by the government to work with the International Committee of the Red Cross in ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.