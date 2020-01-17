Foreign Tourist Arrivals up Despite Travel Advisories, Attempts to Create Bad Image: Tourism Minister
In 2019, till December, there has been a 43-percent increase in tourists availing e-visa, Forex has grown by almost 19 percent and the increase in FTAs is around 8 per cent as compared to the same period in 2018.
File photo of Union Minister Prahlad Patel.
New Delhi: Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to India increased despite travel advisories issued by several countries and attempts by some groups to create "a bad perception" of the situation in the country, said Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday.
In 2019, till December, there has been a 43-percent increase in tourists availing e-visa, Forex has grown by almost 19 percent and the increase in FTAs is around 8 per cent as compared to the same period in 2018.
"I think the data makes clear to those trying to create a bad perception of the country in a planned manner that they have failed in comparison to the attempts made by the prime minister to showcase this country. The data shows India is stable, peaceful and definitely worth seeing," said Patel when asked about the effects the protests against CAA, NRC, NPR have on the tourism industry.
According to data from the ministry, FTAs grew by 4.3 per cent in September 2019, a month after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammy and Kashmir, as compared to the same period in 2018. Similarly, Forex grew by 11 percent during the same period.
In December, when protests against CAA and NRC began, FTAs grew by 3 percent and Forex by 16 percent, the data said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Arvind Swami's First Look as MG Ramachandran from Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Out, Watch New Teaser
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA