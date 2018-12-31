English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Foreign Tourists Can Now Fly Directly to the Andamans
The decision came more than a month after the killing of an American national by members of a highly protected tribe in one of the islands of the Union territory.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Foreign tourists can now directly fly to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the government has designated Port Blair airport as an authorised immigration check post for entry into and exit from India with valid travel documents.
The decision came more than a month after the killing of an American national by members of a highly protected tribe in one of the islands of the Union territory.
"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the central government hereby designates Port Blair airport of Union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as an authorised immigration check post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," a home ministry notification said.
In another notification, the home ministry appointed the Superintendent of Police, CID, the Andaman and Nicobar Police, as the "civil authority" for the immigration check post at Port Blair airport with effect from December 31, 2018.
The Andamans, which came under the global spotlight after the killing of an American national, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the country receiving around four lakh tourists annually.
According to data available with the home ministry, more than 16 lakh tourists visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 2015 and October this year to enjoy the natural beauty, beaches, flora and fauna and historically-significant landmarks in around 38 inhabited islands out of the 572 islets.
The archipelago has received 4,02,393 tourists, including 11,818 foreigners, till October, 2018 while it received 4,87,229 tourists, including 15,310 foreigners in 2017.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a union territory and comes under the administrative control of the home ministry.
It made headlines when the murder of foreign-national John Allen Chau, 27, by members of the reclusive and endangered Sentinelese tribe came to light in November.
The archipelago has been inhabited for several thousand years, at the very least. The earliest archaeological evidence documented in the island goes back to some 2,200 years.
However, indications from genetic, cultural and linguistic isolation studies point to habitation going back 30,000-60,000 years, well into the Middle Palaeolithic period, , according to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands tourism department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the renaming of three islands of the archipelago in tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
