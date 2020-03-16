Take the pledge to vote

Foreigners Can't Visit Delhi Gurdwaras Without Completing 15-day Stay in India: DSGMC

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately. Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc will be disinfected regularly.

News18

Updated:March 16, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
Foreigners Can't Visit Delhi Gurdwaras Without Completing 15-day Stay in India: DSGMC
Amritsar: File photo of the Golden Temple being decorated with flowers on the eve of the anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib.(Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday banned the entry of foreigners who have not completed their 15-day stay in India in all gurdwaras in the city to check the transmission of novel coronavirus.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately.

"Only foreigners who have been staying in India for more than 15 days and tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to visit gurdwaras," he said.

Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc will be disinfected regularly.

Gurdwara authorities have also discontinued providing headscarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.

