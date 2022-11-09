Amid multiple incidents of foreigners flouting tourist visa rules to participate in religious events in Assam, Hindu organisations have alleged “manipulative conversions to Christianity”, particularly in Upper Assam area. The church in the area has denied it, terming it a “conspiracy”.

At least three Swedish and seven German nationals were found attending religious functions and delivering religious speeches at functions organised by the Church Association. These nationals travelled to several tribal-dominated areas of Assam on tourist visas, claimed the organisations.

Tourist visa prohibits attending religious functions.

After the three Swedish nationals were sent back from Dibrugarh Assam, seven German nationals, staying at Wild Grass Resort in Kaziranga National Park, were found delivering speeches at functions organised by the church in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong district of Assam and were scheduled to travel to Tezpur, they alleged. All these areas are dominated by tea garden workers and adivasi population, along with indigenous tribals. They were fined US $500 and were deported.

‘NO CONVERSION’

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, Pastor Amor Rongohar said, “Seven Germans had come here. They visited various places and they came here too. They met around 20-30 people. We greeted them. There was no conversion. But they did some public speaking in Naharkatia.”

When CNN-NEWS18 team tried to talk to a church in the area, they said it was “a conspiracy against them” and they are “not into any kind of manipulative conversion”. They admitted that foreigners came and spoke at two spots near Tinsukia in Assam. “We had informed the local police station before organising the event,” they said.

‘RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY’

The Hindu Yuva Parishad, however, alleged such cases have been happening for a long time and it was a “religious conspiracy against Hindus in Assam, particularly Upper Assam”.

Deepjyoti Duwarah, General Secretary of Hindu Yuva Parishad, Golaghat, said, “The missionaries target the tribals, poor and illiterate. They say any kind of disease, any kind of poverty can be cured only if the tribals start believing in Jesus. They are using their illiteracy as a tool to convert Hindus. They are targeting the Northern (Upper) Assam, whereas Muslim conversions are happening in southern (lower) Assam. A whole village in Majuli has now been converted to Christianity. This is very alarming.”

Pankaj Phukan, President of Hindu Yuva Parishad, Golaghat, said, “They follow a module. People are first given the Bible to read. A preacher makes sure it is read, organises prayers and the last big event is where some influential people and foreigners participate and give speeches.”

ACTION TAKEN

However, ADGP GP Singh have strictly ordered all superintendents of police of the districts where such incidents to keep an eye on those flouting tourist visa rules to attend religious programmes.

Singh said, “We have enough evidence of them participating in religious activities on tourist visa. We are probing the conversion angle too. All district SPs have been ordered to keep an eye on it.”

VOICES FROM THE GROUND

Speaking to CNN-News18, a local from a tea tribe in Khumtai, Biju Urang said, “Earlier, I was sick. I had to get help from tantriks. I was told that if I believe in Jesus, it will go away. After visiting the church and talking to the preachers, I got converted. A lot of families in our villages have taken to Christianity.”

“Congregations happen from time to time. Some big people come, sometimes even foreigners. We don’t have to do anything there, we just have to sit and listen,” said another local Raju.

Another converted local Binita Morang said, “I started believing in Jesus after watching a Youtube video. The day I watched the video, I found the Bible at my doorstep. The local preacher asked me to read it…My husband got promotion, I got a plot of land, a lot of things have changed.”

