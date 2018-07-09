Forensic Experts Say At least One Member of Burari Family Tried to Free Himself at Last Minute

A week after 11 members of a family in north Delhi’s Burari were found dead hinting at mass suicide, Delhi Police suspect that at least one member of the family had made a last-ditch unsuccessful attempt to escape death.The police have registered a case of murder and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi, 77, her two sons Bhavnesh, 50, and Lalit, 45, her daughters-in-law Savita, 48, and Teena, 42, her daughter Pratibha, 57, her grandchildren Priyanka, 33, Nitu, 25, Monu, 23, Dhruv, 15, and Shivam, 15.A police officer said one of Bhavnesh’s hand was in the air, near his throat, when police found the bodies.“Forensic experts are of the opinion that Bhavnesh unsuccessfully tried to free himself from the noose. His hands were also found to be loosely tied, making experts believe that he had attempted to untie himself,” said the officer.According to the police, evidence found in the house suggests that the family may have been practising an occult ritual that may have gone awry.While 10 members were found hanging from an iron grill in the courtyard on the first floor, the body of an elderly woman was found on the floor in another room.Those found hanging had their mouth taped and their eyes covered with cloth pieces. The two minor children's hands and feet were tied, the police said.Police said the autopsy reports of Narayan, Bhavnesh and Pratibha had revealed that they had died of “partial hanging”.Another police officer, privy to the investigation, said that unlike the other family members, the tape and cloth on Bhavnesh’s mouth were partially removed, suggesting he had tried to do away with them in a bid to “raise an alarm”. “His legs were also touching the floor. Forensic experts believe that the noose around his neck tightened as he struggled to stand on his feet to avoid death by hanging.Even the initial autopsy report says that Bhavnesh died of “partial hanging,” said the other officer.Neighbours, relatives and everyone who knew them were shocked by their death and completely refuted the fact that they committed suicide and that, too, influenced by superstition.In a CCTV footage, the family was seen enjoying at the engagement ceremony of Priyanka, another member of the family, who was also seen hanging.They had two flourishing businesses of plywood and grocery and had a good reputation in their society.