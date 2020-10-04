Foreshocks, Swarms Caused Recent Earthquakes in India, Says Expert

Kolkata: The recent earthquakes in different parts of India, albeit of small magnitudes, have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms, a top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said, warning that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities. Dr Sandip Som, the deputy director general of GSI, also said that foreshocks — mild tremor preceding earthquakes– or swarm activities — series of earthquakes — indicate release of tectonic stress and strain during the continuous deformation process, and a detailed study of these jolts could help predict if a significant seismic event is in store.

"These minor earthquakes are mainly clustered in the north-eastern and north-western Himalayan region, around the Delhi-National Capital Territory (NCT), western Gujarat and Western Maharashtra areas which have been demarcated asseismic zones IV and V," the geologist told .