Forest Department Seizes Six Trucks, Excavator Machine Used to Cut Trees in Jammu

A joint team of forest department and police swung into action after getting information about breaking up of forest land and felling of trees in compartment number six in Chatta area, an official spokesman said.

PTI

September 8, 2019
Forest Department Seizes Six Trucks, Excavator Machine Used to Cut Trees in Jammu
Representative Image
Jammu: Six trucks and an excavator machine were seized on Sunday here after officials found they were used to fell trees and breaking up of forest land.

A joint team of forest department and police swung into action after getting information about breaking up of forest land and felling of trees in compartment number six in Chatta area, an official spokesman said.

He said six trucks laden with forest earth were intercepted on the Chatta-Sunjwan Road and were subsequently seized. The team also seized an excavator machine at the scene of the illegal earth cutting, the spokesman said, adding that a detailed inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

A case has been lodged for violation J&K Forest Act and J&K Forest Conservation Act, the spokesman said.

He said Forest Offence Report (FOR) has also been registered and confiscation proceedings against the seven vehicles have also been initiated.

